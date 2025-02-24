Anupam Kher said that he "found it a little absurd" after his X account was locked. Though his account has been restored now, he still questioned Elon Musk.

Anupam Kher on Monday said he would like to know why his X account was suspended and which post of his violated the rules. The account has been restored now. Kher, who has been using the platform since 2007, said he was surprised when he got the notification. It is not clear when his account was suspended.

"Dear X! Even though my account has been restored I was surprised to see it locked. I have been on this platform since September 2007. Have always been mindful of rules of #X (formerly twitter). Or for that matter any social media copyright rules. So found it a little absurd. Would love to know which post of mine did violate your rules? Thanks! @elonmusk," Kher questioned Elon Musk in his post. Musk had acquired Twitter in 2022 and renamed it to X in 2023.

The 69-year-old actor attached a screenshot to his post which said that his account has been locked. The note read, "Your account has been locked because X received a compliant Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) Notice for content posted to your X account. Under the DMCA, copyright owners can notify X claiming that a user has infringed their copyrighted works. Upon receipt of a valid DMCA notice, X will remove the identified material."

Anupam Kher's last film

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher was most recently seen in the political drama Emergency. He portrayed Jayaprakash Narayan in the film, which had Kangana Ranaut portraying the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency also marked Ranaut's solo directorial debut.

More about Emergency

Based on the Indian Emergency, the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977, the film Emergency was released in cinemas worldwide on January 17 after several delays. The historical biographical drama film flopped at the box office as it just earned Rs 23 crore worldwide against its budget of Rs 60 crore. Emergency will start streaming on Netflix from March 17.