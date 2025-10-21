Anupam Kher admits 'signing cheques' for little brother Raju Kher, reveals why prefers living on rent: 'When I see brothers killing each other over..'

In an age of pratical living how Anupam Kher managed to live with his littl brother Raju Kher? The actor opened up about the unbreakable bond between the brothers and why he prefered staying in a rented place.

Actor Anupam Kher and his younger brother Raju Kher are setting an example of how brothers, who are in the same profession, can stay under the same roof, with love and compassion. For the unversed, just like Anupam, even Raju is an actor and filmmaker, but he ain't as successful as his bade bhaiya. Anupam with Raju and their mother Dulari are one of the film families that give out a message of togetherness, where blood ties are thicker than money, fame, and success. Do you know that as an elder brother, Anupam looks after the finances of Raju, and he has clearly told his manager, 'never to ask him how much money he's giving to Raju'.

In a recent interaction, Anupam opened up about their bond and how there is no sense of enmity or jealousy between the brothers. While speaking on Zindagi with Richa's YouTube channel, Anupam revealed that he's supporting Raju financially, and it's nothing extraordinary, but his duty.

Discussing the conflicts among siblings, Anupam Kher said that it happens when they forget the 'innocence and closeness' they had as children. “If every brother remembers what they were like when they were young, there would be no fight. I look at my life like it’s a film. How can I forget that we grew up together?” Anupam said.

The Kashmir Files actor further complimented his wife Kirron, who never tried to interfere between brothers. He added, “I must compliment Kirron because she never, ever asked me, ‘Why do you do so much for your brother?’ That’s how problems begin. I would sign cheques for Raju, the household, and other things. I told my manager long ago, ‘Remember one thing in life — never ask me how much money I’m giving to my brother'."

Despite being active in the film industry for 43 years and starring in over 530 films, Anupam prefers staying in a rented space. When asked the reason behind it, he asserted, "I become very upset when I see brothers killing each other over property. In the back of my mind, this is one of the reasons why I live on rent.”