Anup Ghoshal, Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi singer, passes away at 77; Mamta Banerjee extends condolences

Bengali playback singer and politician Anup Ghoshal, best known for Tujhse Naaraz Nahi Zindagi passes away at 77.

Bengali Singer Anup Ghoshal, who is best known for the Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi song from the 1983 film Masoom and for his songs in several Satyajit Ray's musicals, passed away at 77 on Friday. The playback singer and politician is survived by two daughters.

Anup Ghoshal died due to multi-organ failure at 1.40 pm. He had been hospitalized for the past several days at a private hospital in south Kolkata Ghosal due to old age ailments and passed away on Friday. He had successfully contested the 2011 assembly polls from Uttarpara seat on the Trinamool Congress ticket.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee condoled his death and wrote on Twitter, "I express my deep grief and condolence over the death of Anup Ghosal who had sung in Bengali, Hindi and other languages."

Born in Anup in 1945, Anup Ghosal had his first initiation to music from his mother Labanya Ghoshal in childhood. He learned classical music from Pt Sukhendu Goswami and later became the topper in MA classical music at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata. The singer has worked with many renowned filmmakers in his decade-long career. The playback singer worked in Satyajit Ray's films like Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne and Hirak Rajar Deshe.

He has also worked as a Playback singer in not only Hindi and Bengali but also Assamese and Bhojpuri films. Some of his notable works were in films like Fuleswari, Marjina Abdalla, and Chhadmabeshi. However, his song Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi in Gulzar-directed Masoom won several hearts.

Other than playback singing, Anup Ghosal also tried his hands in politics. He was nominated by Mamata Banerjee to contest from the Uttar Para assembly constituency in 2011. He did win the election, however, thereafter he did not contest any other elections.