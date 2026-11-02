FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Rs 1,200-Crore Fraud: How Gujarat-based startup siphons off hundreds of crores of rupees using simple app

Rs 1,200 Cr Scam: Gujarat startup used simple app to siphon crores

Anuj Thakur, Dhoom Machao Dhoom actor, passes away at 33 in his sleep, leaves fans, TV faternity shocked

Anuj Thakur, Dhoom Machao Dhoom actor, passes away at 33 in his sleep

Ramayana advance booking: 3 days before release, 11 lakh tickets sold, Rs 50 crore from pre-sales, Ranbir, Yash film to take historic start

Ramayana advance booking: 3 days before release, 11 lakh tickets sold, Rs 50 cr

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Anuj Thakur, Dhoom Machao Dhoom actor, passes away at 33 in his sleep, leaves fans, TV faternity shocked

The news of Anuj Thakur's sudden demise was confirmed by his close friend and casting director Rupesh Sonar, who took to his social media account to share an emotional tribute.

Latest News

Simran SinghIANS

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 02:25 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Anuj Thakur, Dhoom Machao Dhoom actor, passes away at 33 in his sleep, leaves fans, TV faternity shocked
Anuj Thakur (Image source: Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Television actor Anuj Thakur, known for his appearances in shows such as 'Dhoom Machao Dhoom' and Mahisagar', passed away on October 27 at the age of 33 after reportedly suffering a seizure in his sleep. The news of his sudden demise was confirmed by his close friend and casting director Rupesh Sonar, who took to his social media account to share an emotional tribute.

Rupesh recalled their long association and expressed disbelief over losing someone he considered a younger brother. Sharing a series of memories, Rupesh wrote, "Still can't believe that you are no longer with us. You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey. Life is truly unpredictable. It's heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal. You will always be remembered, brother. Rest in peace."

According to reports, Anuj reportedly suffered a seizure while he was asleep. Reportedly, Anuj's mother discovered that he had passed away when she went to wake him up after his usual 4.30 am alarm rang. The news of his demise has left several members of the television industry shocked. Actor Vaqaur Shaikh, who knew Anuj from his initial days, expressed grief over his passing. He wrote, "Ohhh my God... that's unbelievably... Very sad to hear this, I knew him since his initial days... Very sweet and nice guy... May his soul rest in peace. (sic)"

Also read: Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

 

Actor Hansa Singh also expressed shock, writing, "WHATTTTT HOW. ONE AFTER THE OTHER SHOCKING NEWS TODAY. HEARTBREAKING. May his soul travel with ease to the other side. OM SHANTI (sic)"

Meanwhile, Anuj's last social media post has also been receiving emotional tributes from fans. The post featured pictures from his July 2026 trip to South Africa, with many of his followers remembering the actor and expressing shock over his untimely demise.

On the professional front, Anuj's television career spanned nearly two decades. He made his acting debut with the popular Disney Channel teen series 'Dhoom Machao Dhoom ', following which he appeared in many Hindi television shows. He featured in Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka' and Beend Banoongaa Ghodi Chadhunga'. He later played the lead role of Sagar Mehta's sitcom 'Mahisagar, which became one of his notable television projects.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Irfan Pathan calls Bhuvneshwar Kumar's T20I recall a 'big mistake'; makes strong case for young pacers
Irfan Pathan calls Bhuvneshwar Kumar's T20I recall a 'big mistake'
Rs 1,200-Crore Fraud: How Gujarat-based startup siphons off hundreds of crores of rupees using simple app
Rs 1,200 Cr Scam: Gujarat startup used simple app to siphon crores
Anuj Thakur, Dhoom Machao Dhoom actor, passes away at 33 in his sleep, leaves fans, TV faternity shocked
Anuj Thakur, Dhoom Machao Dhoom actor, passes away at 33 in his sleep
Ramayana advance booking: 3 days before release, 11 lakh tickets sold, Rs 50 crore from pre-sales, Ranbir, Yash film to take historic start
Ramayana advance booking: 3 days before release, 11 lakh tickets sold, Rs 50 cr
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to pay Rs 11000 crore to Delhi traders? CTI chairman claims INDIA bloc rally forced 2.5 lakh shops to remain shut
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to pay Rs 11000 crore to Delhi traders?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement