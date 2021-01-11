Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Anubhav Sinha trolled for calling noted Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee 'fresh young talent'

Prosenjit is the son of actor Biswajit Chatterjee and had made his debut in Hindi cinema with David Dhawan directed Aandhiyan in the year 1990.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 11, 2021, 07:36 PM IST

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha recently attended the 26th edition of the coveted Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). 

The actor took to his Instagram account on Sunday and shared a photo with Prosenjit Chatterjee. As soon as he shared the picture, Anubhav fell prey to trolling because of his caption. 

Anubhav, sharing the photo with Prosenjit, wrote, "Also met a fresh young talent at the #KIFF." 

Check it out here. 

Anubhav's caption did not sit well with many of Prosenjit's fans, who failed to understand the words funnily said by Anubhav, feeling that the director might not know much about Prosenjit.

Commenting on the 'Thappad' director's post, a user wrote, "He is a veteran actor of the Bengali film industry," while another said, "He is Anil Kapoor of Bengali films."

Another person commented saying, "He is not a new young talent, he has been in the industry for 30 years. He is a legend." Pinning this, Anubhav replied, "Thank you for giving information."

Meanwhile, Prosenjit also commented on the photo and wrote, "I am sending you my profile and Showreel Sir." 

For the uninformed, Prosenjit is the son of actor Biswajit Chatterjee. He began his acting career as a child actor in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Chotto Jigyasa, for which he won the Bengal Film Journalists' Association – Most Outstanding Work of the Year Award.

Prosenjit's breakthrough role came opposite Vijeta Pandit in Amar Sangi (1987), a highly successful romantic drama directed by Sujit Guha. He made his debut in Hindi cinema with David Dhawan directed Aandhiyan in the year 1990. 

