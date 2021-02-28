As 'Thappad' clocks a year, Taapsee Pannu announces reunion with Pavail Gulati in 'Dobaaraa'

Taapsee Pannu is currently shooting for her forthcoming film titled Dobaaraa. With this film, the actor has reunited with her Manmarziyaan director and filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap who is helming it. Not just that, Taapsee has reunited with one more person in Dobaaraa. Yes, as Thappad clocked a year of its release, the actor announced that Dobaaraa also stars her co-star Pavail Gulati. The actor played Taapsee's onscreen husband in Anubhav Sinha directorial.

While announcing it, Taapsee shared a still from Dobaaraa featuring Pavail with a quirky caption. She wrote, "My last of the #DobaaraaSeries. Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Since this man had some u finished business in Thappad so this is a chance to mend his mistake @pavailgulati. Today exactly after ONE YEAR of #Thappad, I can only hope he doesn’t lose the woman #dobaaraa. P.S- let’s see in which parallel universe we were meant to be :)"

Whereas Pavail shared the same photo and captioned it as "This is going to be super special cause it’s happening #Dobaaraa. To my solid rock @taapsee, I'll try and be nicer this time. @anuragkashyap10 you know what you mean to me. Pc. @khamkhaphotoartist @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @sunirkheterpal @gauravbose_vermillion @athenaenm @anuragkashyap10 @cultmoviesofficial #CultMovies."

Dobaaraa is being jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies and Sunir Khetarpal’s ATHENA. The announcement was made earlier this month and Taapsee kickstarted the shoot in no time. The release date for Dobaaraa is yet to be announced.