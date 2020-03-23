Anubhav Sinha seeks volunteers to distribute grains to needy, stray animals amid coronavirus lockdown

Amid the coronavirus pandemic which has led to lockdowns all over the country, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has taken a lead and has called for volunteers to help him distribute food grains to the needy.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Anubhav wrote, "Hi friends. I am looking for some volunteers within 3-4 Km of Infiniti Andheri. People who will pick up grains from Near Infiniti and take them to 3-4 different areas for distribution to the needy. Hopefully twice a week. We will see as it develops. You should have 1. Info- where you want to take it. Who needs it. 2. Hopefully a vehicle. You can respond on my FB page."

He also mentioned collecting food for animals and wrote, "Also need volunteers for food for stray Animals. Volunteers within 3-4 Km of Infiniti Andheri. People who will pick up food from Near Infiniti and take them to 3-4 different areas. Hopefully twice a day. You could choose day/night. We will see as it develops. You should have 1. Info- where you want to take it. 2. Hopefully a vehicle. You can respond on my FB page."

Actor Ronit Roy was one of the first few people to appreciate the filmmaker and offered full support to the noble initiative.

He responded saying, "Anubhav this is great. I’m in. I have a workforce that we can use that’s at home currently. We will work out the safety issue. Would like to chip in some money also. Send me your number. Sudhir Sir has mine. Ronit."

On the work front, his latest release, Thappad, featured Taapsee Pannu in a lead role and focused on the importance of raising voice against domestic violence against women.