BOLLYWOOD

Anubhav Sinha reveals why he made Taapsee Pannu-starrer Assi on sexual violence against women: 'We as men just cannot...'

Assi, which means 80 in Hindi, is the number of sexual violence cases against women that are reported every day and Anubhav Sinha believes while the figure is disturbing, it is just the tip of the iceberg. The film stars Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Kani Kusruti among others.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 04:17 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Anubhav Sinha is awaiting the release of his next directorial Assi, that explores the growing cases of sexual violence against women. The courtroom thriller, starring Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Kani Kusruti, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Supriya Pathak, Revathi and Naseeruddin Shah, releases in theatres on February 20.

Assi, which means 80 in Hindi, is the number of cases that are reported every day and Sinha believes while the figure is disturbing, it is just the tip of the iceberg. "This is the number of cases that are reported every day. There is no count of those that are hidden on a daily basis. This number in itself was so shocking when we calculated it because every 18 to 20 minutes, something like this takes place. By the time you and I finish talking about it, a woman would have already been exploited," Sinha told PTI in an interview. 

The filmmaker has tackled many contemporary issues plaguing the country in films such as Mulk (2018), Article 15 (2019), Thappad (2020) and Bheed (2023). Assi, which reunites Sinha with his Mulk and Thappad actor Pannu and Article 15 writer Gaurav Solanki, was born out of questions the director said he found himself grappling with while trying to understand why such cases continue to occur. 

"I was going through this internal conflict and kept thinking 'What can I do?' Why are we not doing enough? Is the police not doing anything? What about the judiciary?' And then I realised that the problem is something else. It is easy to blame the police and judiciary, but difficult to blame yourself. This film was written while I was going through this 'antardwand' (inner conflict)," he said. 

Sinha added that he spent a lot of time reading the accounts of the women who had gone through such experiences. "Even if there is a support system from all sides, a woman wrote that she used to look at herself in the mirror but thought it was someone else. So, it is very disturbing. Because we as men just cannot fathom this. I read a lot of psychological analysis about perpetrators. 'Who are the people who do this? Where do they get the strength to do this?' So, there were a lot of shocking details," the filmmaker stated.

A Benaras Media Works production, Assi is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha.

