Anubhav Sinha reveals Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa did Assi for free: 'I had sent them money but...'

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi stars Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Revathy, and Manoj Pahwa. The title of the film is derived from the statistics that approximately 80 ('Assi') rape cases are reported daily in India. The courtroom drama has opened to rave reviews.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, known for his hard-hitting social dramas, says his new film Assi is an attempt to understand the reasons behind rising sexual assault cases in a society that has grown numb to such violence. Starring Kani Kusruti in the role of a rape survivor and Taapsee Pannu, as her lawyer, the movie narrates the story of a Delhi woman's quest for justice following a violent sexual assault, and focuses on the obstacles faced during the police and court proceedings. The courtroom drama boasts of a powerful ensemble cast including Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.

Sinha shared that the veteran actors worked for free out of passion for the film. He worked with Shah on his OTT series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, while Assi marks his maiden collaboration with Supriya and Seema. "I told Naseer bhai if we can meet over breakfast and he invited me to his house. Initially, I was going around the bush and after a while he asked me what exactly I want from him and I told him I need him for a guest appearance for Assi and he said, 'Ok, I'll do it'. Three days before the shoot, he said, 'Send me my scenes', I told him, 'I'll send you the script, do read it'. For one of the scenes, we needed Supriya ji, I called her from Delhi and said, 'Ma'am I need you for a scene in the film', and she said, 'Yes'. Same thing (happened) with Seema ji. I had sent them money but everyone sent it back to me. I often invite them over for food and feed them. It's just their love for me, and I love them too," Anubhav said.

The title of the film is derived from the statistics that approximately 80 ('Assi') rape cases are reported daily in India. Every 20 minutes in the film, the screen appears red, reminding viewers that another rape has taken place in the country. "The idea was to re-normalise the news (about rape cases) that we have accepted as a part of life. And as long as it's happening a thousand kilometers away from us to someone else's daughter, we are not fine with it but we take it as 'Ho gaya hai, ab kya kare'. I think we as a society collectively need to think about it," Sinha, known for films like Mulk, Article 15, Thappad, Anek, and Bheed, told PTI.

The director added that a significant number of these incidents occur within the home and by known people, and he believes that society must "collectively" confront the problem rather than solely "blaming the judiciary or police". "It (rape cases) is uncomfortable and conventionally, we don't talk about this in families, we find the adjectives disturbing. Human beings are always looking for a shield to hide behind, like when you realise you put on some weight, you avoid the mirror because you know what you are going to see there. So, that mirror is uncomfortable. It was important to say this loud and clear. And also sort of wrap it inside a dramatic story so that it gets your attention and engages you for those two hours that you spend with it", Anubhav concluded.

Produced by T-Series and Sinha's own Benaras Mediaworks, the film released in theatres this Friday and opened to rave reviews from the audiences and critics. It clashed at the box office with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur-starrer romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, which has been receiving mixed reactions from the viewers.

