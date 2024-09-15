Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji

Prashant Kishor makes BIG statement on liquor ban in Bihar, says 'will end it if...'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Meet IIT-JEE topper Chirag Falor, who secured 100 percentile, didn't take admission in IIT due to...

Meet man, who secured AIR 2 in JEE, studied at IIT Bombay, got gold medal in Olympiad, worked with Google, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji

Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji

Prashant Kishor makes BIG statement on liquor ban in Bihar, says 'will end it if...'

Prashant Kishor makes BIG statement on liquor ban in Bihar, says 'will end it if...'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Five animals that can regenerate body parts 

Five animals that can regenerate body parts 

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

8 Bollywood stars who did films for free

8 Bollywood stars who did films for free

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से श�ादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 for first film, now charges Rs 4.5 crore per minute; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 for first film, now charges Rs 4.5 crore per minute; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Anubhav Sinha reacted to giving two back-to-back flops with Bheed and Anek, and revealed how it impacted him.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 11:24 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'
Anubhav Sinha
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Anubhav Sinha's recent release IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has been grabbing headlines since the release of the film. The filmmaker has now opened up on how the box office failure of his last two films, Bheed and Anek impacted him. 

In an interview with Indian Express, Anubhav Sinha opened up on the impact of making a film that underperforms at the box office and said, "It almost discourages you from making more movies. It breaks your heart, it breaks your backbone. You lose confidence. You almost get encouraged not to make a film again. But then something else convinces you enough to do it again and then you look back and say, ‘No, it’s not a big deal, it’s okay.'”

He further recalled giving three back-to-back hits and then two flops and said, "I had three back-to-back hits and then I had two films that didn’t work and those were also strange times and I was making a dark film (Bheed) on Corona tragedy, and in black-and-white, it didn’t work. It’s okay. As long as you are not ashamed of your film, as long as people who participated with you in that film are not ashamed, you take it in your stride. When you read or write history, you turn a page, and you have gone past a decade in the history of filmmaking, so don’t take yourself that seriously.”

Anubhav Sinha also argued that if “You make 10 films, and if you end up making five films that are hit then you are doing rather fine.” Anek starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Bheed starred Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. However, both films failed to make a mark at the box office. 

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack starring Vijay Varma, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, and Naseeruddin Shah, courted controversy after its release on August 29. The show has been accused of ‘whitewashing’ the events leading to the hijack, changing the names of the hijackers. The series opened to mixed to negative reviews from the audience and critics and is available to watch on Netflix. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

Maharashtra leads FDI with Rs 70,995 crore in Q1FY25

Maharashtra leads FDI with Rs 70,995 crore in Q1FY25

Tumbbad 2: Amid Tumbbad's re-release, Soham Shah announces sequel, promises fans 'pralay aayega'

Tumbbad 2: Amid Tumbbad's re-release, Soham Shah announces sequel, promises fans 'pralay aayega'

Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift CNG, check price, mileage, other features

Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift CNG, check price, mileage, other features

Meet man who earns Rs 10.90 crore amount daily without doing anything, one of the richest in world, not Ambani, Adani

Meet man who earns Rs 10.90 crore amount daily without doing anything, one of the richest in world, not Ambani, Adani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

6 most haunted places in the world

6 most haunted places in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement