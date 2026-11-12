Anubhav Sinha 'jealous' of Ramayana? Director hopes film 'will no longer be gladiators', netizens brutally trolled him: 'You should stop making movies'

As Ramayana will cross Rs 1000 crore worldwide, director Anubhav Sinha dropped a cryptic tweet that left netizens fuming.

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Ramayana continues its monstrous run at the box office. In 8 days, Nitesh Tiwari's directorial will cross Rs 1000 crore worldwide, and amid the blockbuster run, director Anubhav Sinha made a comment on the film that left netizens miffed. Ramayana is getting praised for its grand visuals and stellar performances. Right from the budget to production, Ramayana is making headlines for all the correct reasons. As Namit Malhotra's production continues to make India proud on a global level, Anubhav dropped a tweet that looks like a cryptic dig at Ramayana.

Did Anubhav mock Ramayana?

On X, Anubhav wrote, "I have a dream. I have a dream that someday, our movies will no longer be gladiators. They will be films. Just films. And that will be okay too." Without naming the film, Anubhav's tweet is an indirect dig at Ramayana, as the film is minting Rs 100 crores for straight 7 days since its release, and it's made on a reported budget of Rs 2000 crore.

Here's the tweet of Anubhav Sinha

I have a dream. I have a dream that some day, our movies will no longer be gladiators. They will be films. Just films. And that will be okay too. November 10, 2026

Netizens lose cool at Anubhav Sinha

Soon, his tweet went viral; netizens understood that he's jealous of Ramayana, trolling him mercilessly. A netizen wrote, "People who make films like Ra One don't need to be taken seriously." Another netizen wrote, "Why should films not be gladiators? There is space for both kinds of cinema in the world." One of the netizens wrote, "Gladiators? Says the one who tried and failed miserably, that too with India's biggest star. Not a single film of this guy is worth rated as a FILM." An internet user wrote, "Are you jealous because you don’t get those budgets?"

Another internet user wrote, "I just don’t understand why you people can’t support a splendid movie like Ramayan or show support to Nitish Tiwari. Seriously, man, you guys are so divided in your own industry. No wonder people spread hate against some of you people." Ramayana Part One will be continued with Part Two, releasing in 2028.