Anubhav Singh Bassi reveals why he accused Ranbir Kapoor of cutting his scenes from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi enjoys a massive fan following and the comedian has recently made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The comedian played the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s friend in the movie and while promoting the movie, Bassi alleged that the actor got his scenes removed from the movie which the comedian has now clarified.

In a recent conversation with India TV, when Anubhav Bassi was questioned about his statement about Ranbir Kapoor removing his scenes from the movie he replied, “It was nothing, actually Luv sir has put a short part of my role in the trailer so I was jokingly saying it to him that you purposely cut my scenes from the movie. So we are sitting for the trailer launch, so we had to find a topic to create some fun, so we thought why not play along with this, we’ll keep on blaming each other for it and improvise at that time. That is what happened”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released in the theatres on March 8 and Luv Ranjan’s rom-com starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor is predicted to open at Rs 14 crores. The film has by far garnered positive reviews with people highly praising Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in the movie. The rom-com also stars Anubhav Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, and Boney Kapoor in prominent roles and Kartik Aaryan made a cameo in the movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, while Anubhav Singh Bassi made his debut with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor had two back-to-back releases last year where Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra was a massive hit and actor also collected accolades for the same. He will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama also starring Rashmika Mandana, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in prominent roles. The audience will get to see Ranbir in a new avatar and the film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.

