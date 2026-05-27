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Anu Malik supports Varun Dhawan’s Chunnari Chunnari remake, gets brutally trolled: 'I was jumping with joy'

Anu Malik has reacted to the mixed response around the recreated version of Chunnari Chunnari from Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 27, 2026, 11:23 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Anu Malik supports Varun Dhawan’s Chunnari Chunnari remake, gets brutally trolled: 'I was jumping with joy'
Image credit: Instagram
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Anu Malik has reacted to the backlash surrounding the recreated version of Chunnari Chunnari from Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Ever since the new version dropped online, social media has been divided, with many users expressing disappointment over another Bollywood remake.

Amid the criticism, Anu Malik stepped forward to support the track and praised the fresh take on the iconic song. Originally composed for Biwi No.1 featuring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, the song has now been recreated with Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. While several users felt the original version should have been left untouched, others enjoyed the updated visuals and energetic choreography.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ANU MALIK (@anumalikmusic)

Sharing his thoughts through an Instagram video, Anu Malik said he loved seeing the song return on screen after so many years. He appreciated Varun Dhawan’s dance moves and screen presence, saying the actor brought fresh energy to the track. The composer also mentioned that the song was a blockbuster in the past and believes it still has the power to entertain audiences today.

He further praised filmmaker David Dhawan and recalled their long association in Bollywood. Calling David one of the finest entertainers in commercial cinema, Anu said he is looking forward to the release of the film.

Meanwhile, social media reactions continue to remain mixed. While some fans supported the recreated version, many internet users criticised the remix culture in Bollywood and questioned why classic songs are repeatedly being reworked instead of creating original music. A few users even mocked Anu Malik for promoting the remake and claimed the original track still remains superior.

Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also stars Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill and Mouni Roy in key roles.

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