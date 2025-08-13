Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Anu Malik’s brother Daboo Malik opens up about MeToo allegations: ‘Our family couldn’t bear...'

Anu Malik's brother revealed that their parents, who were in their 80s, were the most disturbed by the allegations and “couldn’t understand what was happening.”

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 10:24 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Anu Malik’s brother Daboo Malik opens up about MeToo allegations: ‘Our family couldn’t bear...'
Image credit: Instagram

Back in 2018, during the peak of India’s #MeToo movement, music composer Anu Malik faced sexual harassment allegations from multiple women, including singers Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin, Alisha Chinai, and Shweta Pandit.

Now, his younger brother and fellow composer Daboo Malik has opened up about how that period deeply affected their family.

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani on YouTube, Daboo said, “It shattered us as a family. He was also taken aback. We couldn’t handle the pain he went through at the time with so many people targeting him. We supported him emotionally. We saw to it that he got back in terms of work and meetings. As a family, I couldn’t pass any judgement. One should not. He saw a very difficult time. I have supported him on an individual level because when you see someone going through so much, it was quite a setback for him.”

He revealed that their parents, who were in their 80s, were the most disturbed by the allegations and “couldn’t understand what was happening.”

When asked whether it became hard for him and his brother Abu Malik to face people, Daboo replied, “We give it too much importance. I don’t think we are stars. He is not a Shah Rukh Khan or a superstar. We are musicians. Unnecessarily, we keep talking about someone on social media and end up giving them a position. I don’t think we are that important to even have this conversation.”

In 2018, several women publicly accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment. Shweta Pandit alleged that she was just 15 when Malik made her uncomfortable by asking her for a kiss. “Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up — it’s now or never… have to warn young girls about #AnuMalik,” she wrote on Twitter, thanking Sona Mohapatra for supporting her.

Sona Mohapatra, in an Instagram post, called Malik one of the “serial predators” in the music industry. The backlash forced him to step down as a judge on Indian Idol.

In 2019, Malik broke his silence, calling the allegations “false and unverified.” He wrote, “It has been over a year that I have been accused of something that I haven’t done… my silence on the matter has been misconstrued as my weakness. Ever since the false and unverified allegations were levelled against me, it has not only ruined my reputation, but affected me and my family’s mental health, left us traumatised, and tarnished my career. I feel helpless, like I am being cornered and suffocated… Being a father of two daughters, I can’t imagine committing the acts that I am accused of, let alone do it.”

