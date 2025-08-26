Anu Malik reacts after Amaal Mallik says he ruined his father Daboo Malik’s career: 'Woh humari jaan...'

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD predicts intense rain, thunderstorms; red alert issued
BOLLYWOOD
The Malik family has been making headlines ever since composer-singer Amaal Mallik stepped into the Bigg Boss 19 house. Known for speaking his mind, Amaal has shared many personal details on the show from his grandfather’s legacy to the equation between his father Daboo Malik and uncle Anu Malik.
Amaal’s Earlier Claims About Family Tensions
In an old interview with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal alleged that Anu Malik’s competitive streak affected his father’s career. He claimed the two brothers had faced professional differences in the past.
Anu Malik's Reaction
Recently, Anu Malik responded to the ongoing buzz, opening up about his relationship with his brother and his nephews. He also addressed the public perception that the Malik family has “anger issues.”
In a statement with Instant Bollywood, Anu Malik emphasized how deep his family ties are. He said, “Daboo Malik aur Abu Malik sirf mere bhai nahi hai woh mere jigar ke tukde hai. Aur jahan tak unke bachchon ka sawaal hai woh hamari jaan hai aur hamesha jaan rahenge.”
He went on to defuse the perception of a hot-headed family, "Kisi ne bola ki unko gussa aata hai… toh maine kaha, bhai, humein gussa nahi aata. Yeh Malik trait hai. Gussa mohabbat ka hota hai. Hum log ek the, ek hai, aur ek rahenge.”
The Social Media Fallout
During a candid moment in Bigg Boss 19, Amaal recalled the story behind his controversial social media post where he hinted at cutting ties with his family. The post, he revealed, was triggered by an argument with his mother during a tough phase in his life, which included dealing with a breakup.
He said, "Mere tweet ya mere kuch kehne se papa ko koi bol raha hai, Armaan se panga le raha hai, mummy ki upbringing pe sawaal uth rahe hai. Maine bola aap teeno apne surname badal lo ya main badal leta hu. Voh tsunami phata kabhi."