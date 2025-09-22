Anu Malik calls Mahesh Bhatt a ‘monk’, reveals why: ‘Whoever knocks on their door…’

Anu Malik credits Mahesh Bhatt for supporting him in tough times as he gears up for Tu Meri Poori Kahani’s release.

Music composer Anu Malik, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming album Tu Meri Poori Kahani, recently opened up about his bond with veteran filmmaker-producer Mahesh Bhatt.

Speaking with IANS in Mumbai’s Andheri West ahead of the album’s release, Malik recalled how Bhatt stood by him during difficult times in his career. He shared that whenever he faced professional challenges, it was Mahesh Bhatt who extended his support.

Reflecting on their early collaborations, Malik said, “There was a time when I had work, but the volume of work was decreasing. Then I knocked on Mahesh Ji’s door, and he gave me support. Songs like Tere Dar Par Sanam Chale Aaye and Baadalon Mein Chhup Rahe Chand Kiyun became massive hits.”

The composer added, “I call Mahesh Ji a monk because whoever goes to him never returns empty-handed. He once told me, ‘I need you, but I want the Anu Malik who never forgets his roots and always remembers his father, Sardar Malik. If you can do that, then you are truly amazing.’ That’s something I deeply value.”

Anu Malik dominated the Hindi music scene through the 1980s and 1990s, and his collaboration with Mahesh Bhatt delivered several memorable albums including Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayi, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and the National Award-winning Zakham.

His upcoming musical project, Tu Meri Poori Kahani, is scheduled to hit cinemas on September 26, 2025.