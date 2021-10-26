'Antim: The Final Truth' trailer: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma take you on action-packed ride - WATCH

The trailer for 'Antim: The Final Truth' arrives among the eagerly anticipating audience with a loud welcome and fierce clamour.

The makers of 'Antim' have released a trailer from the film after previously releasing posters and a song to an eagerly expectant and anticipating public. The new trailer gives us a better look at the universe of 'Antim.' Pumping action, high-octane background music, and much more are all included in the clip.

The trailer was released with Salman and Aayush's fans in attendance, and the audience responded with a fantastically exuberant response. The trailer was simultaneously premiered in Mumbai, Indore, Gurugram, and Nagpur. The occasion was one of the most significant trailer debuts for a Bollywood film in recent memory.

Based on what is shown in this video, the audience can only expect a full-fledged cinematic spectacular.

The trailer is a well-defined look into the world of the storyline characters and the storyline itself. Both Salman and Aayush had to undergo significant physical transformation to play their characters in the film, and the trailer shows precisely that. Laden with thrilling action, in the trailer, Salman Khan comes out as a ruthless, no-bars-held cop who will stop at nothing to rout out crime. Salman looks exceptionally buff and determined and will be a treat to watch in a Sardar persona, a character he has never played before, ever. The trailer also gives the audience a good peek into the transformation of Aayush's character, the nemesis of Salman in the movie. The evolution of Aayush in the film from being an innocent young boy to one of the most aggressive, dreaded and territorial gangsters is simply surreal and something to look forward to in the movie.

According to the trailer's background music, the audience will be treated to a chart-topping musical spectacle for the duration of the film.

Mahima Makwana makes her cinematic debut in 'Antim,' and she dazzles us with her grace and innocence.

On November 26, Zee Studios will release the picture in theatres all around the world.

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana 'Antim: The Final Truth' is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films.