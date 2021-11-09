'Antim: The Final Truth': Aayush Sharma-Mahima Makwana's 'Hone Laga' is a soulful rendition

Antim The Final Truth-Aayush Sharma-Mahima Makwana

After piquing the interests of the audience with the poster, the makers of 'Antim: The Final Truth' present 'Hone Laga', a romantic musical exhibition shedding light on the heartwarming chemistry between Aayush Sharma's Rahuliya and Manda played by Mahima Makwana.

Although part of Rahuliya's world of action, crime, and violence, the romantic number is a reprieve, unfolding the romantic side of its characters.

Dwelling into the playful and emotional side of the heartless and brutal gangster Rahuliya, 'Hone Laga' also puts forth the graceful and charming innocence.

With a robust upbeat intro to it, the music craftily slides into a soothing and soulful rendition, giving way to the delightful vocals of Jubin Nautiyal.

Although set in a spacious set-up, the song has a pretty intimate nature and vibe to it, letting the audience into the particularly vulnerable side of Aayush, a ferocious gangster in the film. That said, this romantic number will be an all-out romantic extravaganza for the fans and the audiences to witness when the film hits the theatres.

The music to 'Hone Laga' is composed by Ravi Basrur, lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and Jubin Nautiyal has lent his vocals to the song. Shabina Khan and Umesh Jadhav have choreographed the song.

The film will be released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26.

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana 'Antim: The Final Truth' is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.