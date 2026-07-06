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Anshula Kapoor ties the knot with Rohan Thakkar, shares first photos from dreamy wedding ceremony

Anshula Kapoor has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on July 6 in Mumbai. Sharing the photos from their wedding ceremony, Bony Kapoor's daughter and Arjun Kapoor's sister wrote on Instagram, "06.07.2026 (red heart emoji) Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice. Always you @rohanthakkar."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 10:08 PM IST

Anshula Kapoor ties the knot with Rohan Thakkar, shares first photos from dreamy wedding ceremony
Anshula Kapoor weds Rohan Thakkar
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Anshula Kapoor has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on July 6 in Mumbai. Sharing the photos from their wedding ceremony, Bony Kapoor's daughter and Arjun Kapoor's sister wrote on Instagram, "06.07.2026 (red heart emoji) Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice. Always you @rohanthakkar."

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