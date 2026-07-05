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Anshula Kapoor thanks sisters Janhvi, Khushi for planning her mehendi, calls it 'one of the happiest days of my life'

Anshula Kapoor thanks sisters Janhvi, Khushi for planning her mehendi

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Anshula Kapoor thanks sisters Janhvi, Khushi for planning her mehendi, calls it 'one of the happiest days of my life'

Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and several other celebs attended Anshula Kapoor's mehendi, ahead of her wedding with Rohan Thakkar on July 6.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 04:31 PM IST

Anshula Kapoor thanks sisters Janhvi, Khushi for planning her mehendi, calls it 'one of the happiest days of my life'
Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor
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Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding festivities have officially begun, with the Kapoor family coming together for an intimate mehendi ceremony. Photos and videos from the celebration have now surfaced online, offering a glimpse into the star-studded pre-wedding event attended by family and close friends. Bride-to-be Anshula looked radiant in a teal blue lehenga, while fiance Rohan Thakkar complemented her in a powder blue kurta. The ceremony turned into special family celebration, with Janhvi and Khushi taking charge of the arrangements to make the occasion memorable for their sister.

Sharing pictures from the celebrations on Instagram, Anshula expressed heartfelt gratitude to her sisters for putting together what she described as the wedding celebration of her dreams. Calling the day one filled with "love" and thoughtful details, she wrote, "The colours, the chaos, the love, and a heart completely full. @janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor, thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of! Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special."

She went on to say that the biggest gift was being able to simply enjoy the moment while her sisters handled every detail of the event. "The greatest gift was that I could simply be present, soak it all in, and feel completely celebrated because you had taken care of absolutely everything. Thank you for giving me one of the happiest days of my life. I love you both endlessly," she added.

The celebration brought together several members of the Kapoor family and close friends from the film industry. Boney Kapoor attended in a blue kurta-pajama, while Arjun Kapoor opted for a pastel green kurta. Janhvi Kapoor chose a pastel ensemble, and Khushi Kapoor dazzled in a golden lehenga. Several well-known names, including Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were also seen joining the festivities.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar got engaged in July 2025 after Rohan proposed during a romantic getaway. The couple had announced their engagement with a series of pictures from the special moment. The couple will tie the knot on Monday, July 6, in an intimate ceremony.

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