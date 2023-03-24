Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Anshula Kapoor stuns in black body suit, pens powerful note on body positivity; Janhvi and Rhea Kapoor react

Arjun Kapoor's younger sister Anshula Kapoor pens a powerful note on body positivity on Instagram as she dazzles in an off-shoulder body suit

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

Anshula Kapoor stuns in black body suit, pens powerful note on body positivity; Janhvi and Rhea Kapoor react
Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor recently walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week for the first time and now she shared a stunning picture on social media in a body suit and penned down a heartfelt note talking about body positivity. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor came out to support her.

On Thursday, Anshula Kapoor shared a couple of photos in a black body suit and wrote, “Over the years, I’ve endlessly told myself that bodysuits aren’t flattering for my body shape. I’ve stopped myself from wearing them more times than I can count. But I had a realization earlier this year. There’s a lot of hidden joy in being able to try everything I never let myself explore before, at least once. I want to experience that thrill.”

Anshula added, “Am I owning it? Who cares!! Am I having fun? Oh, 100% yes! Still learning and trying not to let my stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls, etc get the best of me & my insecurities. This is me just letting my curls loose, having the best time with the team I trust most, and loving every minute of it.” Along with pictures, she also posted a quote that read, “Imagine all the things we could be if we weren’t controlled by insecurity.”

Janhvi Kapoor commented some fire emojis on her post and Rhea Kapoor commented, “We want the close-ups” to which Anshula replied, “Yes! Posting soonest.”

After setting some weight loss goals, earlier she posted a picture of her at the gym and talked about how the term ‘healthy’ has changed for her and wrote, “For me, today, being "healthy" means so much more than what I look like in the mirror. One of my first steps to becoming a healthier me was to acknowledge that mentally I wasn't in the best place and that I had to address what was eating me from the inside before I could even begin working on anything else. This was the most uncomfortable part. And the most difficult part too. It took so much therapy. So many tears. So much uncertainty. Fear. Setbacks. Discomfort. Self-doubt. Then came self-realization. Thus began the healing.

It's been a 2-year long journey, and I'm still a work in progress. It's taken me almost as long to realize that my self-worth isn't tied to the shape of my body and that constantly belittling or criticizing my imperfections & flaws isn't doing me any good regardless of whether that flaw is emotional or physical. I'm still learning to love the perfectly imperfect me that I'm discovering and leaning into because life is too short to live it thinking you're unworthy or unlovable. I am flawed and still worthy.”

Read Pradeep Sarkar dies: Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, other Bollywood celebs remember 'dada'; funeral to be held later today

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Meet glamorous actor Rashi Khanna, who played RBI officer in Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'
Faraaz: Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha, Saiyami Kher attend special screening of Zahan Kapoor's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
List of banks that allow you to make UPI payment without PIN
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.