Anshula Kapoor, daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late Mona Shourie Kapoor, recently shared her personal story about the emotional impact of her parents' separation and her father’s later marriage to actress Sridevi. In a heartfelt conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, she shared her experiences of how this affected her early years, particularly in school.

“Other Kids’ Families Didn’t Want Them at My House”

Anshula recalled that she was just a child when her father’s personal life became public. “I was in the first standard. Some families didn’t want to associate with what was happening in our lives. They didn’t want their children to come into our house and be part of any friction,” she said, explaining how it was common in the '90s for kids to hang out at each other's homes after school, something she often missed out on.

Life Changed After Boney Kapoor Married Sridevi

Things became even more difficult after Boney Kapoor married Sridevi in 1996. Anshula revealed that people’s behaviour changed noticeably. “There was a drastic shift in the way that my classmates were behaving towards me, and the way that their families were behaving towards me. It was a very emotional and a very confusing time to be in school,” she said. She added that the situation became more public because both her father and Sridevi were celebrities.

“In the 90s, Separation Was Still a Taboo”

Reflecting on that time, Anshula said that divorce and separation weren’t widely accepted in society back then. Many people judged without understanding the situation. “It took a while for people to realise there was nothing wrong with anyone’s character,” she said, pointing to how society has since evolved in its thinking.

Anshula’s Recent Appearance on Reality TV

Outside of her personal experiences, Anshula has been in the spotlight herself. She was recently seen in Karan Johar’s reality show The Traitors, where contestants are divided into “Traitors” and “Innocents.”

Though Anshula was evicted before the finale, the show continues with Apoorva, Uorfi Javed, Jasmin Bhasin, Purav Jha, Harsh Gujral, and Sudhanshu Pandey still in the race. The grand finale is set for July 3.