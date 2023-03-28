Anshula Kapoor makes her relationship with Rohan Thakkar public, shares romantic photo

Credit: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, on Monday, took to Instagram and made her relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar public by sharing a romantic photo with him.

In the picture, clicked at sunset, the duo smiled and looked at each other inside an infinity pool. "366," she captioned the post with a white heart emoji. The duo seemingly celebrated their one-year anniversary in Maldives. As soon as Anshula dropped the intimate picture, her family members, close friends and members from the film industry showered love on the couple.

Anshula's step sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor commented a string of red heart emojis. Producer Rhea Kapoor, who is Anshula's cousin, commented, "cuties." "Cuties," Maheep Kapoor wrote.

For the unversed, Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor who died in 2012. Rumours of Anshula dating Rohan first emerged when she posted a loved-up boomerang with him on social media. Anshula is a social media influencer. She has also been honest about her struggles with body image on social media.

Sharing an image of herself in an off-shoulder bodysuit, she wrote, "Over the years, I've endlessly told myself that bodysuits aren't flattering for my body shape. I've stopped myself from wearing them more times than I can count. But I had a realization earlier this year. There's a lot of hidden joy in being able to try everything I never let myself explore before, at least once. I want to experience that thrill. Am I owning it? Who cares! Am I having fun? Oh 100% yes! Still learning and trying not to let my stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls etc get the best of me and my insecurities. This is me just letting my curls loose, having the best time with the team I trust most, and loving every minute of it."

Earlier, Anshula posted a photo of herself from the gym with a long note. She appreciated herself and wrote, “For me today, being "healthy" means so much more than what I look like in the mirror. One of my first steps to becoming a healthier me was to acknowledge that mentally I wasn't in the best place, and that I had to address what was eating me from the inside before I could even begin working on anything else. This was the most uncomfortable part. And the most difficult part too. It took so much therapy. So many tears. So much uncertainty. Fear. Setbacks. Discomfort. Self doubt. Then came the self realizations. Thus began the healing.”

She added, “It’s been a 2 year long journey, and I'm still a work in progress. It's taken me almost as long to realize that my self worth isn't tied to the shape of my body, and that constantly belittling or criticizing my imperfections & flaws isn't doing me any good - regardless of whether that flaw is emotional or physical. I'm still learning to love the perfectly imperfect me that I'm discovering and leaning into, because life is too short to live it thinking you're unworthy or unlovable. I am flawed, and still worthy.” (With inputs from ANI)

Read|Happy birthday Akshaye Khanna: Drishyam 2, Sector 375, Dil Chahta Hai, a look at actor's highest-rated films