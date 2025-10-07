Anshula Kapoor gets helping hand from Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, bride-to-be pens heartfelt note for step-sisters: 'Didn’t know how much I needed..'

Anshula Kapoor drops a video of her step-sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, helping her before the Gor Dhana ceremony, leaving the netizens in awe of Sridevi's daughters.

Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie's daughter, Anshula Kapoor, will soon marry her prince charming, and her Gor Dhana ceremony has brought a wave of happiness to the Kapoor family. Soon after the ceremony, Anshula dropped a reel that left the netizens in awe. In the video, bride-to-be Anshula is seen gleeing over the fact that her step-sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, are helping her to get ready for her big day.

Before the Gor Dhana celebrations, Janhvi and Khushi were lovingly braiding Anshula's hair, while the bride-to-be beamed with joy throughout the special moment. Anshula shared the reel on her Instagram, with an emotional, heartfelt note for her step-sisters. Anshula wrote, "Didn’t know how much I needed their quiet kind of love until I had it." She further added, "The kind that doesn’t need words - just a hug at the right time, a hand that reaches to hold mine, a look that says 'we’ve got you'. The kind that shows up softly, but stays loud in my heart. My sounding boards, my built-in cheerleaders, my unspoken comfort."

Soon, the reel went viral, with netizens lauding Janhvi-Khushi and the upbringing of the late actress Sridevi. Khushi Kapoor replied, "I love you." Anshula's uncle, Sanjay Kapoor, dropped a red heart emoji. A netizen wrote, "Beautiful and may this bond just get stronger over time." Another netizen wrote, "This is so heartwarming to read. Both moms would be so happy to see that you have each other." One of the netizens wrote, "From teasing to tender gestures, the Kapoor sisters redefine what sisterhood truly looks like."

Arjun Kapoor became emotional at Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding ceremony

Anshula's elder brother, Arjun Kapoor, also became emotional seeing his little sister taking her big step towards a relationship. After her roka ceremony with Rohan Thakkar, Arjun shared photos from the celebrations and wrote, "From being my partner in crime to finding your forever partner, my Ansh is all grown up (red heart emoji). All my love and warmest wishes to you both as you begin this new chapter. Welcome to the family, Rohan Thakkar."