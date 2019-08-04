Anshula Kapoor finds it 'awkward to discuss' brother Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's dating life

Anshula Kapoor has currently been in news for her new venture Fankind, a novel initiative which merges charity and connects fans to celebs. The usually shy Kapoor prefers to stay behind the cameras and definitely does not show any interest in acting, at least yet.

Talking about the same in an interview to Mid-Day, Anshula said, "I'm usually the one hiding my face and ducking the paps when out with my family."

She further talks about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. "He is more of a parental figure than a bro. Sometimes I'm mothering him, sometimes he is," said Anshula, also adding that the brother-sister duo do not discuss dating life. Hinting at Arjun Kapoor's relationship with Malaika Arora, she said, "He's six years older than me. We don't really discuss these things. It's awkward."

Interestingly Anshula was in news for knowing about Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's special friendship and even teases her about it. Talking about her bond with Janhvi-Khush Kapoor, Anshula also mentioned, "If you ask me, it's like any other sibling relationship. We go for movies, dinners and hang at each other's houses. And if we're busy, then we just text," adding that love for sweets binds the family together. "The rest of them hide it, I don't," she said.

Talking about her father, Anshula added that he is extremely particular. "He can be an a** about something as small as a picture that we upload on Instagram. When we share it on our family WhatsApp group, he will comment on why the curtain in the background is not in place. He wants it to be perfect. He is more straightforward than Arjun bhaiyya. We, as a family, have no filter."