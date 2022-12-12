Search icon
Anshula Kapoor drops romantic photo with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Thakkar from Thailand

Anshula Kapoor shared photos from a vacation to Thailand in advance of her birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 07:10 AM IST

Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

Anshula Kapoor shared photos from a vacation to Thailand in advance of her birthday. She accompanied scriptwriter Rohan Thakkar in a romantic photo while they were both at a Maroon 5 concert. Although they haven't publicly acknowledged their relationship, Anshula and Rohan are thought to be dating. 

Anshula published a number of images and videos. She made an appearance in them moving and mouthing the band's popular song, Love Somebody. She was accompanied on the song Don't Wanna Know by a buddy as well. 

She also included a snapshot of herself holding Rohan's hand around her waist. With wide smiles on their faces, they exchanged glances. Anshula wore fuschia pink pants and a white corset top to the occasion. In contrast, Rohan appeared casual in a t-shirt and pants. 

Anshula wrote on Instagram, “Birthday month started with a bang!!! Danced so much, needed a foot massage at 1am to cap things off!!. Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I will wear a corset & have funnnnn in it!! thank you @leaclothingco for the comfiest, chicest corset!! y’all are awesome @ruchikrishnastyles, bro it’s a forever kind of love affair with you Bucket list goals #Maroon5 #AboutLastNight.” 

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor was born to Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor, who passed away in 2012. She is also half-sister of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, with whom she has a close relationship. 

Also read: Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor shares video on ‘no bra club’, Priyanka Chopra reacts

Anshula Kapoor shared an Instagram post to encourage users to embrace their physical selves. She shared a photo of herself in a bikini relaxing in a pool. She struck a pose for the camera on a sunny day.  

A part of her post read, ”3 months ago I remember having a conversation with @priyamganeriwal about swimming costumes, and I remember telling her I would never wear a bikini, I just couldn’t pull it off and I don’t have the confidence to be comfortable in one. Her response was simple - “why not? I think you should totally wear one”. 

 

