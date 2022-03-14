Anshula Kapoor drops adorable picture with Boney Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor, captions it '2 of 4'

Anshula Kapoor shared an adorable picture with father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor on her social media on Monday, March 14. Though the trio looked really cute in the picture, it was Anil Kapoor in the background and Anshula's interesting caption that caught the most attention.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Anshula wrote, "2 of 4 (Hi chachu @anilskapoor)". If you are wondering what does her caption means, we will tell you its meaning. From his first marriage with late television producer Mona Shouri Kapoor, Boney has two children - Arjun and Anshula, and Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi are his two daughters from his second marriage with late film actress Sridevi. So, Anshula's caption referenced her four siblings.

Anshula was recently applauded for sharing her two-year-long weight loss journey and how she overcame the challenges to realise her self-worth. She posted her photo from the gym and penned a long emotional note detailing her body transformation journey.

Talking about the most uncomfortable and difficult part in the process, she wrote, "One of my first steps to becoming a healthier me was to acknowledge that mentally I wasn't in the best place and that I had to address what was eating me from the inside before I could even begin working on anything else. This was the most uncomfortable part. And the most difficult part too."



Anshula talked about how she is still learning to love her newer version calling herself 'flawed and still worthy' as she concluded her note as "I'm still learning to love the perfectly imperfect me that I'm discovering and leaning into because life is too short to live it thinking you're unworthy or unlovable. I am flawed, and still worthy.”