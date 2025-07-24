Another SHOCKING statement from Tanushree Dutta, alleges threats from..: 'I fear for my life just like Sushant Singh Rajput'

Tanushree Dutta has made some surprisingly new allegations on Bollywood, and she even used Sushant Singh Rajput's name, which sounded like a shoddy way to grab headlines.

Actress Tanushree Dutta has now made some new shocking allegations against Bollywood, stating that she fears for her life from the movie mafia gang. After claiming to be harassed by her family, Tanushree's new statement sounds like a cheap way to continue remaining relevant in the masses. The torchbearer of the MeToo movement first claimed that ever since she called out Nana Patekar publicly for the alleged 'misbehaviour' during Horn Ok Please, she's been tormented in her house for five years. Tanushree's latest Instagram video made her viral in no time, and now she has made a shocking statement related to the film industry.

Tanushree Dutta feels threatened by the movie mafia gang

In an interview with News18, Tanushree Dutta said that there are attempts made to kill her like Sushant Singh Rajput. The Dhol actress talked about a conspiracy involving a Bollywood mafia gang. She urged, "I urge the government to provide me with security. This mafia is huge and dangerous, and I fear for my life just like Sushant must have." The Aashiq Banaya Apne actress further claimed, "I’ve been followed constantly. I’ve been harassed. A maid was planted in my house to spy on me."

Tanushree Dutta seeks police help

The Bhagam Bhag actress stated that she will file a complaint to the police, and will urge them to look into this matter as a fresh case, and not as an extension of her old MeToo complaint. She said, "I request the authorities not to treat this as a continuation of my previous case but to look at this with a fresh perspective and help me get justice." Dutta doesn't want to reopen her old MeToo complaint, and she confirmed it. "I’m not trying to reopen the old case. I only want action on the new incidents that are endangering my safety," Dutta said. Is Tanushree's life threatened by an unknown person, or is it just another way to grab attention? We will have to wait and see.

