Another 'Mission Mangal'? Akshay Kumar reveals he is researching more on Indian scientists, says their stories are huge

It is only a day to go for Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal to release in theatres. The actor and his team is busy with promotions, and the latest place which they arrived is Sudhir Chaudhary's Zee Office. Akshay Kumar spoke about everything from his character in the movie, occupying the Republic and Independence Day, among many other things.

The actor also hinted towards yet another Mission Mangal. Akshay spoke about researching on scientists who have gone unnoticed over the years. In the candid chat, Akshay went on to state, "I am researching more on Indian scientists who have gone unnoticed."

He further went on to give out more hints that Akshay is indeed planning to make another movie on scientists. "There are some stories (of these unnoticed scientists), which I wish I could talk about. Their stories are huge," said Akki on the talk show.

Akshay also went on to reveal that ISRO completes 50 years when the movie releases. Interestingly Chandrayaan 2, India's second mission to moon, will also be launched on August 20, just few days within the release of Mission Mangal. A movie is reportedly in talks about the mission.