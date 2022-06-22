Headlines

Annu Kapoor warns travellers after his cash, personal belongings stolen in France

Annu Kapoor took to Instagram and warned his followers travelling to France.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

Actor-singer Annu Kapoor's personal items including a bag, credit cards and cash were stolen while he was on a tour in France.

He took to Instagram and warned his followers travelling to the country. In a clip shared on Instagram, he said: "Paris mein, Prada ka bag chori karke le gaye, usme bohot sara franc cash and euros rakha hua tha, mera iPad, diary, credit card tha. Sab kuch chori karke le gaye, toh France me jab aao to bohot khayal rakhna. Ek number ke jeb katre, makkar aur chor log hain."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Annu Kapoor (@annukapoor)

"Abhi Paris me jaake police station mein complain likhwaunga, yaha k railway walon ne thora support kiya aur bola ki sath chalenge. Toh bohot saavdhan rahe yaha jab aaye, mere sath bohot badi tragedy ho gayi hai, thank god passport mere paas tha."

"(My Prada bag which had my credit card, cash in franc and euros, and iPad were stolen. They stole everything, so whenever you visit France, be very careful."

("These people are big-time thieves. I am now going to a police station in Paris to file a complaint. Some railway officials have supported me a bit and said they would accompany me there. So yes, be very careful here. A huge tragedy has befallen me, thank god, I at least had my passport)."

His caption read: "I am on a tour to Europe, sadly my bag with my gadgets and valuables have been stolen in France."
 

