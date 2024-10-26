Annu Kapoor has worn many hats from being an actor, singer, director, producer, and radio jockey to a television presenter. He became a household name through iconic television shows like 'Antakshari' and 'Wheel Smart Srimati'. He is an actor who never hesitated to speak without any filters and this time he shared his perception of working with Priyanka Chopra in '7 Khoon Maaf'.

Annu Kapoor has worn many hats from being an actor, singer, director, producer, and radio jockey to a television presenter. He became a household name through iconic television shows like 'Antakshari' and 'Wheel Smart Srimati'. He is an actor who never hesitated to speak without any filters and this time he shared his perception of working with Priyanka Chopra in '7 Khoon Maaf'.

In the Vishal Bhardwaj-directed black comedy based on Ruskin Bond's short story 'Susanne's Seven Husbands,' Priyanka plays the role of Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes, an Anglo-Indian woman while Annu portrays Kimmat Lal, an inspector and one of her husbands. During the film's shooting in 2011, Annu Kapoor made headlines after reports surfaced claiming that Priyanka Chopra "refused to kiss him" in the movie.

In a conversation with ANI, the actor who began his acting career almost four decades ago shares his thoughts about why the 'Desi Girl' allegedly refused to do an intimate scene with him.

"In 7 Khoon Maaf, there was an intimate scene with Inspector Keemat Lal (character played by him). So Vishal Bhardwaj said that she (Priyanka Chopra) is feeling shy and that when I told him let's remove this scene," Kapoor then goes on to explain why Priyanka refused to do intimate scenes with him.

"I told Vishal that if she is hesitating then remove the scene. He said, kaise nikaalun? scene toh karna padega. There were combined shoots and I did that. And also gave a solo shot and you won't believe I was praised for that shot more on the sets. So, after that there was news that Priyanka Chopra refused to kiss Annu Kapoor. There was news all over. I don't know what she said and what she didn't say. The simple thing is, if I were a hero, Priyanka Chopra wouldn't have had any problems. She doesn't have any problem in kissing a hero. Then there is me. I don't have a face. I don't have a personality. That's why there's a problem."

Prior to Vishal Bharadwaj's '7 Khoon Maaf', Annu Kapoor and Priyanka also worked in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Aitraaz'. Annu is known for outstanding performances in films such as 'Hum', 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Ghayal', 'Hum Kisise Kum Nahin', 'Aitraaz, 'Dream Girl', Jolly LLB 2, and many more.

He received a National Award for his performance in the comedy-drama 'Vicky Donor'.Annu was recently seen in 'The Signature'. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Ranvir Shorey, Neena Kulkarni and others in key characters.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again: Kartik Aaryan secures first big win in Diwali clash, his film leads race of...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.