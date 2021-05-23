Annu Kapoor slams 'rich and famous' for flaunting exotic vacation photos, calls it 'art in bad taste'

As India battles the deadly second wave of COVID-19, various celebrities have stepped up their efforts to help the country in its fight against the virus. However, various celebs were also criticised heavily for going on vacations and posting pictures amid a raging pandemic in country.

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor had last month appealed to the ‘rich and famous’ to not post their vacation photos. “I humbly appeal to rich and famous from all walks of life and media not to post their pictures vacationing at exotic locations while the most of the world suffers with pandemic,” he wrote in his tweet while adding in Hindi, “Why do you want the curse of victims by making them jealous?”

The actor has now opened about his tweet and said that he doesn’t have a problem with people going on vacation, but they shouldn’t flaunt it.

In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Annu said, “Those who have facilities, are rich and privileged, they can go. You go, I am not stopping you. Do not show off. You are flaunting your fancy platter in front of the hungry. We know that you can afford it. We know you are rich. We know you have a good body. But apart from this what else can you show off. But it does not feel good. There is the German term for it - ‘kitsch’, which means art in bad taste; when the taste in your mouth goes bad. So I clearly said, you do what you have to, I do not have any objection to it. Those who have money will go. I am not stopping you from that, but from showing it off,” he said.

Giving his own example, the actor said, “Last year on March 17, I had gone away to my farm and a lockdown was imposed here and I was not even aware because there is no TV on my farm. I was in a jungle and there was no need to wear a mask there. But I did not advertise that. It is necessary to be sensitive for your countrymen and humanity.”

However, he has also blamed the common man for promoting the trend. “Then there are the common people as well. They also go see them. They(The rich) are showing their body in a bikini and who are the people seeing it? The people themself,” he concluded.

Annu Kapoor will be next seen in Rumy Jaffrey’s ‘Chehre’ which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D’Souza in pivotal roles.