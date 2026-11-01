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Annu Kapoor slams Naseeruddin Shah for his 'Dimagi Naxal' remark: 'I doubt how much he genuinely thinks about India'

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Annu Kapoor slams Naseeruddin Shah for his 'Dimagi Naxal' remark: 'I doubt how much he genuinely thinks about India'

Annu Kapoor's remarks came after Naseeruddin Shah shared a video on Tuesday, in which he wore a badge inscribed with the words 'Dimagi Naxal' while extending his support to Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia students who have been protesting for the restoration of their students' union.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 01, 2026, 01:04 PM IST

Annu Kapoor slams Naseeruddin Shah for his 'Dimagi Naxal' remark: 'I doubt how much he genuinely thinks about India'
Annu Kapoor slams Naseeruddin Shah
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Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has reacted to Naseeruddin Shah's recent 'Dimagi Naxal' remark, questioning his understanding of the country's interests and welfare while defending the democratic right to express dissent and hold protests. "He may be good at delivering dialogues, but I doubt how much he genuinely thinks about the country's interests and welfare. I have serious reservations about people who make such statements. It is our democracy that allows them to speak freely, make such statements and hold protests,” he told ANI.

Kapoor's remarks came after Naseeruddin Shah shared a video on Tuesday, in which he wore a badge inscribed with the words 'Dimagi Naxal' while extending his support to Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia students who have been protesting for the restoration of their students' union. In the video, Shah said, "I proudly declare that I am Dimagi Naxal. I don't know what other nicknames the watchmen have given to people like me, anti-national, tukde tukde gang, and I don't know what else." The veteran actor has frequently used his social media handles in recent months to back student protests, including the student protest at SRFTI in Kolkata last week.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also condemned Shah's remarks, accusing the actor of repeatedly using abusive language and displaying frustration in his public statements. Pandit said, "I'm not shocked, nor am I surprised by Naseeruddin Shah's abusive language because, since the last few months, in fact for a year, he has been constantly misbehaving and has become a compulsive abuser. The kind of language which he uses, the way he distorts his face, he exposes his frustration. There are reasons behind it, I can understand, and I pity him. When I see him totally distorted, totally frustrated on camera, and he's trying to vent out his frustration, the more he vents out his frustration, the more he is getting exposed day by day, every day."

"Probably one of the reasons why he's feeling insecure is that the films which are doing well in the in the in the country is not suiting him. Films like Kashmir Files, Kerala Story, Dhurandhar. These narratives are not suiting them. They're suffering from an inferiority complex. Hence, this is kind of behaviour with which he's trying to come out. So I think, in the end, I would like to tell him that he should consult a psychiatrist because it's affecting his mental health. A normal person will not behave like this," Ashoke Pandit concluded.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies and web series to watch

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