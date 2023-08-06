Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

In a recent interview, veteran actor Annu Kapoor said that everyone is dealing with their struggle, including Mukesh Ambani.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 11:44 PM IST



Veteran actor Annu Kapoor is known for conveying his blunt, unfiltered thoughts without any hesitation. Last time, Annu slammed Nitesh Tiwari for planning a movie adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. This time, he commented on one of the top businessmen, Mukesh Ambani, and called him a 'struggler'.  

In a recent interview with Time Now Digital, Kapoor opened up about his views on 'struggling actor', and shared her sister's definition of struggle. He said, "Mujhe iss Prithvi pe ek aisa insaan bata do jo struggle nahi kar raha hai. Aapko struggle lagta hai ki sirf dhan ka hai, ya yash ka hai. Aap agar Mukesh Ambani se bhi puchenge, unka bhi struggle hai, wo bhi struggler hai." (Show me one person in this world who is not struggling. You think the struggle is only about money and fame. If you ask Mukesh Ambani also, even he has struggles, even he is also a struggle)." He further explained his comment and added that although Mukesh Ambani has all the maternal needs, even he knows that these possessions won't stay long.

Last month, Annu Kapoor lost his cool over Nitesh Tiwari for planning a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, even after Prabhas' Adipursh tanked. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Kapoor used some strong words against Tiwari and said, "Kaun hain Nitesh Tiwari? Kya hain uski aaukat? Hindu dharam ka apmaan karna? (Film) bana rahe hai? Jootey padenge usko. Kisi bhi dharm ka apmaan iss volatile situation ke andar. Yeh woh samay nahi hain ke aap samiksha kare. Aapka samaaj abhi uss sthar par nahi pahucha hai. Rational perspective aapke andar nahi aaya hain ki aap dharam ki samiksha kare. Pehle dharm ko samjho toh sahi, fir samiksha karna (Who is Nitesh Tiwari? What is his claim to fame? Insulting Hindu religion? He will be beaten by shoes. No one should insult any religion in this volatile situation. This is not the time for such analysis. The society hasn't reached that level. You don't have a rational perspective to comment on religion)." On the work front, Annu will soon be seen in Non-Stop Dhamaal and Dream Girl 2. 

