Veteran actor Annu Kapoor, who is known for his performances in both Bollywood and television, recently shared an interesting story about his close connection with two of Bollywood's most celebrated personalities: Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar.

During a conversation with ANI, Kapoor, who has been in the industry for decades, opened up about his role in their marriage. Speaking fondly of his close connection with the Azmi family, Kapoor said, "Let me admit and acknowledge that I've only been close to three film families. The first was the Azmi family - Shabana Azmi, her late mother, her late father Kaifi Saab, and her brother Baba Azmi. These four people gave me immense love, affection, and respect. They helped me move ahead in life, and later Javed Akhtar also became part of that connection."

Kapoor then revealed that he was responsible for helping them in getting married on a "December night " and described how he convinced the couple to go ahead with the ceremony. "He was sitting there, drunk. She was sitting elsewhere, busy reading a book. I was there, and I told her, ‘Bibi, just go ahead with it, decide once and for all’. Javed was absolutely sloshed. She said, ‘How can I decide? He isn’t ready to make any kind of decision’. I went over to him and shook some sense into him, and he mumbled, ‘Yes, I’m ready.'

The actor also shared how he rushed to invite a Maulvi (priest) from Bandra Mosque to perform the Nikah. "Their driver was named Michel. I told him, 'Let's go, Michel'. I rushed to invite a Maulvi from Bandra Mosque. Shabana's mother pulled out a traditional red wedding dress. Then I called Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Everyone came, and there was dancing and celebration until around 4 or 5 in the morning after which they finally got married," the actor said.

Annu Kapoor is known for being part of movies such as Mandi, Utsav, Mr. India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Ghayal, Hum, Darr, Sardar, Om Jai Jagadish, Aitraaz and 7 Khoon Maaf, among others. He also does a Radio show, titled Suhaana Safar With Annu Kapod Kapoor has directed several plays. He has directed a feature film. Kapoor has directed several plays. He also directed a feature film Abhay, starring Nana Patekar. The actor also hosted the popular singing show Antakshari.

