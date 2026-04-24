Annu Kapoor reacts to backlash he got for praising Tamannaah Bhatia's 'doodiya badan': 'If you felt bad, I will touch your feet'

Annu Kapoor has finally reacted to the criticism he received for praising Tamannaah Bhatia's milky body, and also clarified that his comments came from admiration, and not from desire.

Actor Annu Kapoor has reacted to the backlash he got for complimenting Tamannaah Bhatia's milky body. Recently, in an interview, the Mr India actor admitted that his words for Tamannaah have been taken out of context, making him the ultimate target of trolls, who slammed him for his lustful comment on Tamannaah.

How did it all start?

Last year, Annu Kapoor appeared on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, and during the conversation related to Tamannaah Bhatia's song Aaj Ki Raat, he praised the actress ‘milky body’. He said, “Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Oh my god, what milky body she has)." His comment instantly went viral online, attracting online backlash and criticism.

Annu Kapoor reacts to the backlash

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Annu Kapoor emphasised that his comment for Tamannaah came out of admiration and not from lust. He also added that if he had complimented her looks in English, then it wouldn't have met with harsh criticism. "If you say it in English, it’s fine, but in Hindi it becomes a problem. Abuse in our own language hits harder, but if you say the same thing in English, no one has an issue. If I had said ‘milky body', there would have been no problem. What age would she be—28, 30? My children are that age. Just because I said ‘dudhiya badan’, people started calling me an old man and trolling me."

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Annu Kapoor won't hesitate to seek an apology from Tamannaah Bhatia

Annu remained adamant about his words, but also revealed that if Tamannaah felt bad about his comment, he would have no shame in seeking forgiveness from her. "If she asks me whether I said it, I will say yes, I did. If you feel bad, I will touch your feet. If a 71-year-old man touches her feet, what will she say? Nothing, because I am not doing it with any wrong intention."