Annu Kapoor comments on 'unlawful violence' due to Hindi-Marathi conflict: 'Be it Raj Thackeray, Bal Thackeray, anyone who...'

Annu Kapoor commented on the ongoing Hindi-Marathi debate and stated that the people who are taking support of violence to enforce their agenda should be punished.

Actor Annu Kapoor, who was last seen in the controversial film Hamare Baarah, has spoken on the issue of Hindi and Marathi conflict in the state of Maharashtra. While interacting with the media in Chandigarh, Annu gave a balanced take, saying that violence in this case is certainly wrong, unconstitutional and should be condemned. However, he also said that if someone settles in some part of the country to make a living, it’s their duty and responsibility to respect the local culture, and language is the basis of culture.

'India cannot be unified on language': Annu Kapoor

Anuu Kapoor told the media, “Justice delayed is justice denied. Let me tell you, the most important thing is that our country is a country of diversity. Religion, language, and community cannot be unified. I often say that we can be unified on the Indian flag. Some will see white, some will see saffron, some will see green. But you should keep an eye on our flag as a whole because that is our future. But we speak different languages. We can speak in Hindustan”.

Annu Kapoor says, 'People who take support of violence should be punished'

The actor went on to quote an example, saying if a person goes to New York, Paris, London, Milan, they must speak their language. "If you don't know how to speak, then getting slapped for it is completely unlawful. So, those who have done violence in the name of language, be it Raj Thackeray, Bal Thackeray, or anyone else, who tries to break the law, takes the support of violence, goes against the constitution and does illegal things, they should be legally punished. That's it”. Annu Kapoor also said that this is a political move, and the people involved in this have “succeeded in their purpose” as today, the “whole country is talking about this”.