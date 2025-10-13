Annu Kapoor brutally slammed for saying Tamannaah Bhatia has 'dudhiya badan': 'Yeh buddha ashleel hai'

Annu Kapoor is being called out for his "vulgar" comments on Tamannaah Bhatia.

Annu Kapoor has once again landed himself in trouble after her recent remarks about Tamannaah Bhatia have sparked an outrage on social media. In his appearance on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel, Kapoor praised Bhatia's "dudhiya badan" and joked about her claim that children fall to sleep seeing her item song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2.

Talking about the Do You Wanna Partner actress, the Vicky Donor actor said, "Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Oh my god, what milky body she has)." The host then asked the veteran actor what does he think about her remark that children fall asleep to her song Aaj Ki Raat, and Annu replied, "Kitne umar ke baache so jaate hain? 70 saal ke umar ka bhi bachcha ho sakta hai na, main hota toh puchta ki kitni umar ke bachche so jaate hain."

Kapoor further added, "Behen, apne gaane se, aapne shareer se, apne dudhiya chehre se humare bacchun ko sulaati hain. Bahut achi baat hai, desh ke upar unki kripa hogi agar humare bacche achi aur swasthya neend soyein. Agar aur bhi kuch ichchayein hain toh bhagwan unko samarth kare ke unki ichchayein puri hun (Our sister is making kids sleep with her song, with her milky face and body. If she is making our children sleep sweetly, it’s very good. It will be a great blessing for this country that our children get a good and healthy night's sleep. If she has any other wishes, may God give her the capability to fulfil her wishes)."

As his clip from the interview has gone viral, netizens are slamming him and calling him lewd and vulgar. One of them said, "Apni beti ke baare me bhi aese hi bologe kya", another wrote, "Yeh buddha ashleel hai." "Please be respectful. Don't you have a daughter or grand children at home", read a comment.

