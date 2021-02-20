'Anmol tells me from cute I’ve become hot': Amrita Rao opens up on life after welcoming baby boy

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy on November 1, 2020, and named him Veer. The couple announced their social media pages and since then their lives revolve around him. Now, during a recent interaction, Amrita opened up on motherhood and spoke at length about the changes she has been seeing in herself after giving birth. The actor also said 'every woman looks hotter after she has had a baby'.

Talking about becoming a mom, Amrita told Bombay Times, "Firstly, I still cannot fathom the phenomena. I look at Veer every day and feel, 'Is he for real?' The first thing a baby teaches you is time management and discipline. Motherhood is like a mix of emotions. Each day there is a wonderment, excitement, exhaustion, love, frustration, joy, entertainment and so many emotions in one jar."

Amrita further said, "I never thought I would be such a hands-on mom. I could have an entourage around him if I wanted, but I don’t even have a nanny. Thanks to our profession’s flexibility, Anmol and I are doing everything ourselves, right from bathing the baby, massaging to nappy changing, and playing with him. And, yes, in the mirror I still look like that girl who’s come back home from college (laughs!), just a bit fuller though."

While talking about her husband and radio jockey Anmol, the actor added, "Anmol tells me from cute I’ve become hot after I’ve had the baby. I think every woman looks hotter after she has had a baby!"