Ankita Lokhande shares unseen photos with Sushant Singh Rajput on request of fans

Ankita Lokhande recently conducted an 'Ask me anything' session on her Instagram page. With no surprises, the actor was flooded with many questions on Sushant Singh Rajput wherein fans asked her to share a few unseen photos. Ankita made sure she doesn't disappoint the fans and shared a few never-seen-before photos with SSR on her Instagram story. The moments include Sushant's shooting days from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

The first photo shared by Ankita is a screenshot from the video chat wherein Sushant all smiles at the airport carrying a backpack and talking happily to Ankita. She is also smiling wholeheartedly. Lokhande wrote, "When he was shooting Dhoni."

The second photo is of Sushant and Ankita dancing like no one's watching. The actor captioned the photo stating, "Keep loving and keep praying for him and his family."

While in the final photo, Sushant and Ankita along with Natasha Sharma are twerking while posing. Whereas ex-couple Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu are all smiles for the camera.

Sushant and Ankita dated each other for nearly six years before parting ways. After his death, she has been fighting for justice and lending support to his family and fans.

SSR and Ankita started dating when they were shooting for the television show Pavitra Rishta created by Ekta Kapoor. They became a couple in 2010 while went their separate ways in the year 2016.

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2021, at his residence in Mumbai. CBI is investigating the death case.