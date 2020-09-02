Ankita Lokhande shares throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput paragliding, says 'keep flying'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, co-stars, friends and fans have been taking to various social media platforms to share the actor's old photos and videos in memory of the Dil Bechara star. Sushant's sister, ever since the actor's death, has shared several throwback photos from his childhood, attending her wedding among others.

Recently, Sushant's ex-girlfriend and actor Ankita Lokhande, took to her Instagram handle to repost an old video of Sushant paragliding during one of their vacations together back in the day. Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for approximately six years.

However, it is for the first time that the actor, who has been actively seeking justice for the late star on social media and extending her support to Sushant's family, shared a memory that involved the two of them after the unfortunate demise of Sushant.

Earlier, Ankita had taken to her social media handle to issue 'certain clarifications'.

In a set of photos, Ankita posted a statement on Instagram with the heading "certain clarification". She wrote, "1st of all from beginning till the end me and Sushant were together about 23rd February 2016. He never had any conditions of depression and had visited any psychiatrist. He was totally fine."

"Neither in any platform I have ever said that me and Sushant were in touch with each other after our separation. Fact is what I have said while shooting for Manikarnika, Sushant has commented on one of my posters on a friend's Insta post, Mukesh Chabra, he just wished me luck for the project and in a courteous way I replied. So I deny Rhea's claim that I have said we spoke on the phone," she added.

"In fact what I spoke about in the interviews till now, the time Sushant and me were together, he was never in any kind of depression. We saw dreams together for his success and I prayed and he succeeded. This is all I have said. I clearly mentioned if any of the questions were being asked to me about Rhea. My replies were honest that I really don't know her and about their relationship as I was hardly bothered. I only got bothered when someone lost his life and if I was questioned about the time when we were together I will speak honestly and reveal the truth," Lokhande said.

Ankita went on to say that she firmly stands by Sushnat's family who have chats to proove tnhnat Rhea persuaded him towards his end. She wrote, "About the flat I have already cleared and family has no different opinion opposite mine. So I still sticking on grounds of truth and accept that I have been standing on the family's side, not Rhea. In family's knowledge and understanding she is the one who persuaded him towards his end. And they have chats and proof which can't be denied and overlooked too. So I heard the family's side, stood by it, stick by it till the end."

Earlier, Ankita had shared her flat's registration document and her bank statements to prove that she was paying the EMIs of her flat.