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Where Objects Meet Behaviour: Inside Nihaarika Arora's Design Thinking

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Ankita Lokhande shares throwback video from Pavitra Rishta featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, but dedicates it to this special member: 'I miss you'

Ankita Lokhande has shared a throwback video from Pavitra Rishta, which features Sushant Singh Rajput. The video left netizens emotional.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 03:09 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ankita Lokhande shares throwback video from Pavitra Rishta featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, but dedicates it to this special member: 'I miss you'
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande with pet dog (Image source: Scotchi_Badebhi/ Instagram)
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Television superstar Ankita Lokhande took a nostalgic trip down memory lane on Wednesday as she shared a heartfelt video remembering her beloved pet Labrador, Scotch. The video clip shared by Ankita seems to be a throwback interview from the sets of her iconic show Pavitra Rishta, where she had introduced her then-new pet, a puppy named Scotch, whom she had recently brought home.

Ankita Lokhande misses this member from Pavitra Rishta, it's not Sushant Singh Rajput

The clip also features late actor Sushant Singh Rajput sitting beside her. In the video, Ankita is seen fondly talking about her new baby, Scotch, and even jokingly saying that she had brought home someone “even more special” than Sushant's character Manav, referring to her pet. Over the years, Ankita has been a devoted pet parent and is known for her love for animals. Apart from Scotch, she also has a pet named Hachtie, who earlier frequently featured on her social media account.

Who is Scotch? 

Scotch, in particular, held a special place in her life and was also close with Sushant Singh Rajput during the time Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship. Ankita, back then, would share many videos of both Scotch and Sushant having a ball of a time together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nishaa (@lokhandeankita.fan)

Ankita and her love for pets

Currently, Ankita is a pet parent to a Persian cat whom she fondly calls Mau Lokhande Jain. The actress' husband, Vicky Jain, is equally close to the fur baby. Talking about Pavitra Rishta, the show that starred Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput, remains one of Indian television's most loved shows. Ankita essayed the role of a simple girl, Archana, and Sushant Singh Rajput played the character of Manav.

About Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput's relationship 

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput's dating began on the sets of the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta. Their on-screen chemistry as Archana and Manav turned into a real-life romance around 2009. Ankita and Sushant were considered one of television’s most loved couples and were even expected to marry at one point. 

Also read: Ramayana: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister moved to tears as AI reimagines him as Lord Rama: ‘Nobody could play Ram like bhai'

However, after six years together, they broke up in 2016. Reports suggested issues like growing career differences, busy schedules, and alleged misunderstandings led to their separation. After the breakup, both moved on in their personal lives, though Ankita later spoke about the emotional difficulty of the split, and Sushant largely remained private about it. Ankita later married Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021.

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