Ankita Lokhande shares romantic photo with beau Vicky Jain after short social media hiatus

TV actress Ankita Lokhande has made a comeback on Instagram after a short goodbye and she is making herself seen. The actor has shared three posts on her handle which features herself and her ‘perfect’ beau Vicky Jain. In the latest photo, hand-in-hand with Vicky, dressed in a blue jeans and red shrug, Ankita can be seen taking a stroll at the Marine Drive and enjoying the Monsoon season in Mumbai.

In the caption, she wrote, “Perfect together!”

Earlier in the day, ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor had shared solo pictures where she is seen posing on at the Marine Drive. She also had a neck pillow around her head.

Standing under the overcast skies and soaking in the amazing weather, Ankita wrote in the caption, “Distance shouldn’t matter, Because, at the end of the day, We’re all under the same sky.”

On June 3, Ankita bid a temporary goodbye to her Instagram followers by sharing a post that read, “It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later.”

Ankita’s post did not go well with netizens who slammed the actor and called her a hypocrite. One user wrote Ankita did it for publicity ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary who passed away on June 14, 2020.

The user commented, "Ankita knows that SSR death anniversary is round the corner, bohot publicity pa liye SSR ke naam pe! So let's go underground now and come back later! #hypocrite @lokhandeankita.

Ankita debuted in the film industry with Ekta Kapoor’s show, ‘Pavitra Rishta’. Recently, as the show completed 12 years, the actress said, "It has been so upsetting for me today, I have seen so many videos which has Sushant, me, the entire family that made me very emotional. Pavitra Rishta is my first born. My feelings towards this show is very sacred. The entire cast and crew of Pavitra Rishta are very connected to it and we are like a big family, who meet and talk even now." She added, "I am very fortunate that Ekta saw Archana in me and I really love her a lot. I am also very thankful to the people for making Archana."