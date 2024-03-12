Ankita Lokhande says Randeep Hooda didn't want her in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He told me...'

Ankita will be playing Veer Savarkar's wife, Yamunabai Savarkar, in the movie, while Randeep Hooda takes on the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

TV actress Ankita Lokhande, known for playing Archana in Pavitra Rishta, recently appeared in Bigg Boss 17. Now, she is gearing up for her upcoming film Swatantra Veer Savarkar, where she will be starring alongside Randeep Hooda.

The movie is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, marking Ankita's first project post her stint in Bigg Boss 17. Ankita will be playing Savarkar's wife, Yamunabai Savarkar, in the movie, while Hooda takes on the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. During the trailer launch of Swatantra Veer Savarkar in Marathi, Ankita revealed that Randeep initially didn't want to cast her in the film, considering her too 'pretty' for the role.

In Marathi, she said, "He told me, 'I don't think I want you in the film'. I was like, why? He was like, 'You are too pretty for the character (Yamunabai Savarkar)'. I was like, 'Please don't say that'."

She further mentioned that Randeep did a lot of research and knows what he wants in the film, she mentioned, "He knew everything about what she (Yamunabai Savarkar) was like. She was the successful woman behind a successful man (Veer Savarkar).

In his movie, Randeep's Veer Savarkar is shown fighting against the British Raj, and also the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi. Other noted key politicians and revolutionaries shown in the trailer are, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Madanlal Dhingra, Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Last Week, Netaji’s grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose reacted to the trailer and asked the makers to refrain from linking Subhash Chandra Bose’s name with Savarkar. Tagging Randeep Hooda on X (formerly Twitter), with a news article, Chandra Kumar Bose wrote, "@RandeepHooda – appreciate your making a film on ‘Savarkar’, but its important to project the true personality! Please refrain from linking ‘Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s’ name with Savarkar. Netaji was an inclusive secular leader & patriot of patriots."