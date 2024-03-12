Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, an Indian, founded Rs 2300 crore liquor firm, supplies to over 80 countries, he owns brands like…

Ankita Lokhande says Randeep Hooda didn't want her in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He told me...'

Meet man, founded massive Rs 1500 crore firm, fired from his own company, he gave Rs 200 crore…

Mahindra Thar’s popular Napoli Black colour option discontinued, to offer SUV in a new dark colour called…

Watch: Hardik Pandya joins Mukesh Ambani owned Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024, performs puja in dressing room

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, an Indian, founded Rs 2300 crore liquor firm, supplies to over 80 countries, he owns brands like…

Ankita Lokhande says Randeep Hooda didn't want her in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He told me...'

Meet man, founded massive Rs 1500 crore firm, fired from his own company, he gave Rs 200 crore…

9 toothless animals and how they eat food

Mughal king who died a painful death, wife built tomb in his memory

List of Happiest countries in world in 2024, India is at...

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

CAA Big News: Centre Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Soon

CAA Imposed In India: After Centre Implemented CAA Across India, Owaisi's Old Video Goes Viral

Emraan Hashmi's first look as Ram Manohar Lohia in Ae Watan Mere Watan stuns netizens: 'Ye kis line mein aa gaye aap'

This veteran singer's granddaughter to make her Bollywood debut in The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Meet 22-year-old actress, who started working at 7, is more popular than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara, her net worth is...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ankita Lokhande says Randeep Hooda didn't want her in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He told me...'

Ankita will be playing Veer Savarkar's wife, Yamunabai Savarkar, in the movie, while Randeep Hooda takes on the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 09:32 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Randeep Hooda -Ankita Lokhande (Image credit: Filmy Sadhu/Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TV actress Ankita Lokhande, known for playing Archana in Pavitra Rishta, recently appeared in Bigg Boss 17. Now, she is gearing up for her upcoming film Swatantra Veer Savarkar, where she will be starring alongside Randeep Hooda.

The movie is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, marking Ankita's first project post her stint in Bigg Boss 17. Ankita will be playing Savarkar's wife, Yamunabai Savarkar, in the movie, while Hooda takes on the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. During the trailer launch of Swatantra Veer Savarkar in Marathi, Ankita revealed that Randeep initially didn't want to cast her in the film, considering her too 'pretty' for the role.

In Marathi, she said, "He told me, 'I don't think I want you in the film'. I was like, why? He was like, 'You are too pretty for the character (Yamunabai Savarkar)'. I was like, 'Please don't say that'."

She further mentioned that Randeep did a lot of research and knows what he wants in the film, she mentioned, "He knew everything about what she (Yamunabai Savarkar) was like. She was the successful woman behind a successful man (Veer Savarkar).

In his movie, Randeep's Veer Savarkar is shown fighting against the British Raj, and also the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi. Other noted key politicians and revolutionaries shown in the trailer are, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Madanlal Dhingra, Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Last Week, Netaji’s grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose reacted to the trailer and asked the makers to refrain from linking Subhash Chandra Bose’s name with Savarkar. Tagging Randeep Hooda on X (formerly Twitter), with a news article, Chandra Kumar Bose wrote, "@RandeepHooda – appreciate your making a film on ‘Savarkar’, but its important to project the true personality! Please refrain from linking ‘Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s’ name with Savarkar. Netaji was an inclusive secular leader & patriot of patriots."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Adani’s firm announces massive investment, Karan Adani reveals Rs 600000000000 plan to…

PM Modi to unveil railway projects worth Rs 85000 crore in Ahmedabad today

Meet Telangana’s richest woman with net worth Rs 8700 crore, her business is...

UPSC exam topper, IAS officer Tina Dabi's salary is Rs...

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after 2 years, he is now…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement