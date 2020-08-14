Ankita Lokhande's beau Vicky Jain breaks his silence, urges justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput, Vicky Jain, Shweta Singh Kirti, sushant singh rajput death, CBI for Sushant

It has been two months since Sushant Singh Rajput left us for his heavenly abode. Now, after Ankita Lokhande shared an image supporting 'Global Prayer For SSR' requesting people to share images with folded hands, her beau Vicky Jain also shared the image supporting the cause.

Taking to his Instagram account, Vicky posted, "Request everyone to join a Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for our beloved Sushant Singh Rajput tomorrow on 15th August @ 10 A.M. #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #godiswithus."

Check out his post here.

Sushant's sister Shweta was the one who had initiated the 'Global Prayers For SSR' initiative. Through her post, Shweta had asked people for silence and prayer at 10 am (according to their local time) on August 15, 2020. The post quoted Bhagvat Gita - "These bodies are perishable, but the dwellers in these bodies are eternal, indestructible and impenetrable."

The caption of her post read, "I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus." Ankita and Vicky have been together for quite some time now. This is the first time Vicky has said anything on the matter after choosing to stay silent over the matter.

Sushant’s friends and family are still fighting for justice with Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, and others all demanding CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput. New pieces of evidence, various angles are being investigated related to his unnatural death.