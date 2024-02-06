Ankita Lokhande's pet dog Scotch, gifted by Sushant Singh Rajput, dies; actress pens emotional tribute

Ankita Lokhande's friends and Sushant Singh Rajput's fans mourned the loss of Scotch on the actress' Instagram page.

Ankita Lokhande, who has been in the news since past four months due to her stint in Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Vicky Jain, took to social media to share the news that her pet dog Scotch has passed away. Scotch was gifted to the actress by her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress took to her Instagram on Monday, February 5, shared a photo of Scotch and wrote, "Hey buddy mamma will miss you so much (heartbreak emoji) Rest in peace scotch." Her friends and fans took to the comments section and expressed their condolences. Moui Roy wrote, "So sorry", while Amruta Khanvilkar, who also came in Bigg Boss 17 in the last week to support Ankita, added, "Omg baap re god bless his soul."

Scotch was loved on social media as netizens had an Instagram fan page dedicated to him called "scotchi_badebhaiya". The page had reels and photos of Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain playing with their pet dog. Some of the videos also showed Sushant Singh Rajput playing with Scotch.

Meanwhile, the Pavitra Rishta actress lost in the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale to Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra, and ended up at the fourth position. The audiences and even the show's host Salman Khan were left shocked at her elimination stating that they expected Ankita to be in the top 2 positions.

Ankita was often seen talking about Sushant inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. She had even revealed that she didn't attend Sushant's funeral as she stated, "Main toh uske funeral pe bhi nahi gayi thi. Main jaa hi nahi paayi. Mujhe laga main nahi dekh sakti yeh. Vicky ne bola ki tu jaa kar aa. Maine kaha nahi. Kaise dekh sakti hun. (I did not even go to the funeral. I couldn't go. I thought I wouldn't be able to see that. Vicky asked me to go, but I couldn't muster up that courage)."



READ | This actress refused to share screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput calling him TV actor