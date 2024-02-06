Twitter
Headlines

Ankita Lokhande's pet dog Scotch, gifted by Sushant Singh Rajput, dies; actress pens emotional tribute

Should Poonam Pandey face legal action for death hoax publicity stunt? Legal expert Dr Kislay Panday weighs in

Top influencer marketing agency in India

India's most expensive TV show has bigger budget than Animal, Dunki, Fighter combined, no star; compared to Baahubali

The Kerala Story OTT release: Adah Sharma-starrer blockbuster to finally start streaming on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ankita Lokhande's pet dog Scotch, gifted by Sushant Singh Rajput, dies; actress pens emotional tribute

Should Poonam Pandey face legal action for death hoax publicity stunt? Legal expert Dr Kislay Panday weighs in

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

9 worst foods for your bone and joint health

5 protein-rich Indian breakfast recipes

Batters with maximum runs for MS Dhoni's CSK in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Shubman Gill Hits Hundred, England Need 332 Runs To Beat India

IND vs ENG Test: England Team Will Leave India After Defeat In The Second Test, Know The Reason Here

Ankita Lokhande's pet dog Scotch, gifted by Sushant Singh Rajput, dies; actress pens emotional tribute

Should Poonam Pandey face legal action for death hoax publicity stunt? Legal expert Dr Kislay Panday weighs in

India's most expensive TV show has bigger budget than Animal, Dunki, Fighter combined, no star; compared to Baahubali

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ankita Lokhande's pet dog Scotch, gifted by Sushant Singh Rajput, dies; actress pens emotional tribute

Ankita Lokhande's friends and Sushant Singh Rajput's fans mourned the loss of Scotch on the actress' Instagram page.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 06:45 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ankita Lokhande, who has been in the news since past four months due to her stint in Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Vicky Jain, took to social media to share the news that her pet dog Scotch has passed away. Scotch was gifted to the actress by her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 

The actress took to her Instagram on Monday, February 5, shared a photo of Scotch and wrote, "Hey buddy mamma will miss you so much (heartbreak emoji) Rest in peace scotch." Her friends and fans took to the comments section and expressed their condolences. Moui Roy wrote, "So sorry", while Amruta Khanvilkar, who also came in Bigg Boss 17 in the last week to support Ankita, added, "Omg baap re god bless his soul."

Scotch was loved on social media as netizens had an Instagram fan page dedicated to him called "scotchi_badebhaiya". The page had reels and photos of Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain playing with their pet dog. Some of the videos also showed Sushant Singh Rajput playing with Scotch.

Meanwhile, the Pavitra Rishta actress lost in the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale to Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra, and ended up at the fourth position. The audiences and even the show's host Salman Khan were left shocked at her elimination stating that they expected Ankita to be in the top 2 positions.

Ankita was often seen talking about Sushant inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. She had even revealed that she didn't attend Sushant's funeral as she stated, "Main toh uske funeral pe bhi nahi gayi thi. Main jaa hi nahi paayi. Mujhe laga main nahi dekh sakti yeh. Vicky ne bola ki tu jaa kar aa. Maine kaha nahi. Kaise dekh sakti hun. (I did not even go to the funeral. I couldn't go. I thought I wouldn't be able to see that. Vicky asked me to go, but I couldn't muster up that courage)."

READ | This actress refused to share screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput calling him TV actor

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Uniform Civil Code bill to be tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly today

Sourav Ganguly sparks fresh debate on Indian pitches, says 'When I see Bumrah...'

Meet man who dropped out of school, then built Rs 5499 crore company, backed by Sachin Tendulkar

Meet man who has earned Rs 2 lakh crore in few days, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Elon Musk

Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face on 8th wedding anniversary, picture goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE