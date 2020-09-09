Ankita Lokhande indirectly asks Rhea Chakraborty 'would anyone, who loved so deeply, allow SSR to consume drugs?'

Ankita Lokhande, actress and former girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, recently took to her Instagram handle to put out yet another post clarifying her stand on one of her previous posts about 'karma' and 'fate' and to set the record straight for the media, who has been asking her if she feels Sushant was murdered or committed suicide.

Stating that she felt the need to put this post out because she is being questioned 'time and again' on whether she feels it's a murder or suicide, Ankita, in a long caption accompanied with a photo depicting folded hands, wrote, "I again clarify, for the reason time and again being asked by the media to me on whether I feel it's a murder or suicide? I have never said it's a murder or anyone in particular is responsible. I always have encouraged justice for my late friend SSR and stood by the bereaved family and truth should be brought out by the investigating agencies."

Ankita continued, "Being a Maharashtrian and an Indian citizen, I have total faith in the Maharashtra State Govt/Police & Central Government instrumentalities. Though when some lingos like "Sautan" and "widow" were used for me, which is in public knowledge. I never responded to it. I only came forward to narrate about SSR and his mental health till 2016."

Continuing and addressing 'haters' in her long caption, Ankita wrote, "Dear Haters! Let us assume you must have known in and out about your friend and whats going on in her life and relationship. Glad to see you wake up finally, but I wish you would have woken up sooner and advised your friend not to support any kind of drug abuse by SSR if any. When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time."

Pointing at the irresponsible and careless act on Rhea's part on letting Sushant consume drugs and procuring it for him, Ankita continued, "On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him. Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition? Would you do that? I don't think anyone would. So how can it not be seen as an act of carelessness and irresponsibility?"

She added, "As per her, she informed his family about his ongoing treatment but did she ever inform them about his drug consumption? I am sure she didn't because maybe she, herself, enjoyed consuming it. And this is why I feel it's Karma/Fate."

While singing off, Ankita concluded with a 'little advice for the unknown'. She wrote, "Little advice for the unknown. You guard your friend and I am standing by the family. But let us maintain civility by not coming on to each other personally, either directly or indirectly."

Earlier, actress Ankita Lokhande had reacted to the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday, saying justice has been served.

NCB had been questioning Rhea for three days in connection with drugs-related allegations in the death probe of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his residence on June 14.

Rhea was arrested on Tuesday.

Following this development, Ankita, Sushant`s former girlfriend, took to Twitter and posted: "JUSTICE." She also shared an image saying: "Nothing happens by chance, by fate. You create your own fate by your actions. That`s Karma."