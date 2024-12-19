Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh wished Ankita Lokhande on her birthday, and also commented on her post, mentioning Sushant Singh Rajput.

On December 19, Ankita Lokhande turned 40. The Manikarnika actress shared a reel on her Instagram that has her childhood memories with the family. The reel went viral among her fans as soon as she uploaded it, but when her ex-boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh commented on her post, it made headlines.

Ankita shared the reel with the caption, "Every year was a little more epic than the last. Here’s to more laughs, lessons, and glow-ups! And can’t forget my Maa and paa Maa , you’re my rock, my biggest cheerleader, and my heart. And pappa even though you’re not here, you’re in everything I do, every step I take. Missing you a little extra today, but carrying you with me, always!"

In another post, Ankita shared a note written by her mother-in-law. Sharing the special post, Ankita wrote, "That message was everything! Thank you for making my day mumma." In this post Priyanka commented, stating that she will always have SSR's 'love and blessings'. Shweta wrote, "A very happy birthday, my dear. Hope you always stay happy and healthy. Bhai’s love and blessings are always with you too."

For the unversed, Ankita and Sushant have worked together in Pavitra Rishta. They both started dating during the show, and their relationship lasted for six years. After Sushant's demise, Ankita has mentioned Sushant several times in public forum, especially during her Bigg Boss stint. Ankita participated with her husband Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17.

On the work front, Ankita was last seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. She will soon be seen in Amrapali. The series is expected to release in 2025.

Also read: Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja is FINALLY making Bollywood debut, 14000 girls auditioned to be his heroine, film will..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us