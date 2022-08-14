Search icon
Ankita Lokhande gets brutally trolled for sharing romantic photos with Vicky Jain on Raksha Bandhan

Ankita Lokhande can be seen posing with her husband Vicky Jain in the photos that she shared on Raksha Bandhan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 07:33 AM IST

Ankita Lokhande gets brutally trolled for sharing romantic photos with Vicky Jain on Raksha Bandhan
Credit: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Television actress Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most adorable couples, they never leave a chance to make each other feel. Ankita, who is an avid social media user, often shares romantic photos with her husband Vicky.

On Raksha Bandhan, the actress took to social media and dropped a series of photos. In some of the photos, the actress can be seen tying Rakhi on her brothers’ hands while in others, the actress can be seen posing romantically with Vicky. However, her romantic photos did not go well with the netizens. They trolled the actress for sharing romantic photos on Rakhi.

One of the social media users wrote, “Is it rakshabandhan or karva Chauth.” The second person mentioned, “Are Madam pati k sat bee Raksha Bandhan bna re ho aap kya ,” third person commented, “Aaj to pati ko chod deti.....”

While there were people who supported the actress and praised her. One of them wrote, “Sari suits you best beautiful lady.” The second person commented,” hat looks soo Beautiful... You both make a Gr8 Couple.”

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who fell in love during their show Pavitra Rishta, were one of the most loved couples. However, the couple decided to part ways after several years of dating.

After Sushant's death, Ankita stood by his family in their time. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Ankita opened up on her relationship with Sushant. She revealed that the late actor choose his care over her and she was the one who struggled to move on. “People come and tell me 'You left Sushant...'. How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing, you know. I am not blaming anyone here. Sushant... he made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career. He chose his career and moved on. But for two-and-a-half years, I was dealing with so many things,” she said.

 

