Ankit Tiwari shares 'pathetic' experience at five-star hotel in Delhi, says 'feeling like hostage'

Ankit Tiwari/Instagram

Bollywood playback singer Ankit Tiwari took to Twitter in the early morning of Thursday, April 21, and shared a video in which the guests at the hotel can be seen complaining about the rude and upsetting behaviour of the staff at a hotel named Royal Plaza in Connaught Place, Delhi.

"“HOTEL ROYAL PLAZA, NEW DELHI” Feeling like hostage with family…Pathetic experience. 5 star hotel me na pani hai, food order kiye 4 ghante ho chuke hain…Outside food allowed nahi hai so no second option…Kuch bolo to staff bouncers ki dhamki de raha hai", wrote the singer who has crooned hits like Galliyan from Ek Villain and Sunn Raha Hai from Aashiqui 2.

In the video, Ankit can be heard saying, "Bahut bekaar hai, meri wife, meri bacchi bhookhi so rahi hai aur yahan pe abhi neeche aa gaye the nightsuit me ki khaana nahi hai, duty manager se baat kar rahe hain...aap dekho na koi hai hi nahi wahan pe, wahan koi hai hi nahi", as he pointed his figures towards the empty duty manager desk at the hotel.

“HOTEL ROYAL PLAZA, NEW DELHI” Feeling like hostage with family…Pathetic experience.5 star hotel me na pani hai,food order kiye 4 ghante ho chuke hain…Outside food allowed nahi hai so no second option…Kuch bolo to staff bouncers ki dhamki de raha hai. pic.twitter.com/ewsN0HaP1c April 21, 2022

Netizens on the micro-blogging platform came to his support. One Twitter user replied to him, "That's horrible. And there's no reason for the hotel staff to be acting disrespectful. You and your family are guests that deserve every staff member to be at your beckon call. On top of that you're a celebrity. What's wrong with these ppl! Fight to get a full refund back Ankit." Another Twitter user wrote, "Demand for the cancellation of the license of hotel immediately. If they took money, they will have to give service. It's unbelievable that it's happening in capital only."



For the unversed, the singer won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singh for the track Galliyan featured on Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in Ek Villain.